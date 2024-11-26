Sayani Gupta recalls when actor who ‘lingered the kiss’ even after scene was cut: ‘That’s just indecent behaviour’

Sayani Gupta is opening up about her share of experiences of shooting intimate scenes in her career. The actor opened up about being in a compromising situation when a fellow actor tried to ‘linger a kiss’ even after the scene was cut, during a new interview with Radio Nasha. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan was confused with tennis star Vijay Amritraj in New York. Read on to know how he reacted to it) Sayani Gupta talked about shooting intimate scenes and how they are 'easiest' to shoot.

What Sayani said

During the interview, Sayani said: “I could write a book about intimacy and I am grateful that this [inticimacy coordinator] is a profession that has come to India finally… I had worked with one in Margarita with a Straw in 2013. Intimate scenes are the easiest to do because it is technical. Having said that, a lot of people also take advantage and I have been in situation where an actor will linger the kiss even after a cut and you are like ‘uhhh’ and sometimes it’s very subtle but that’s just indecent behaviour.”

On safety of actors on set

She went on to recall an outdoor shoot in Goa for Four More Shots where she had to lie on the beach in a tiny dress. “I felt so vulnerable at that point because there were some 70 men standing in front of me. There was not one person on set who was next to me, there wasn't even much staff also… with 800 extras. I was like, ‘I just need one person to be with a shawl.’ There's many a times when an actor's safety, or anyone's safety, is the last thing on anyone's minds. It doesn’t have to be an intimate scene but sometimes your boundaries are compromised which is a general mindset that needs to be expanded.”

Sayani's latest release is the romantic comedy Khwaabon Ka Jhamela, which also stars Prateik Babbar. The film was released on JioCinema.