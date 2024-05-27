Shabana Azmi calls Javed Akhtar’s ex-wife Honey Irani ‘generous’, credits her for the bond with Farhan and Zoya

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi opened up about her friendly relationship with Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. Shabana was speaking in an interview with Zoom, when she talked about her bond with both of them and gave the credit to Honey for her ‘generosity.’ (Also read: Shabana Azmi reveals Javed Akhtar says their marriage lasted 4 decades because they 'don’t meet too often') Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Honey Irani, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar and Tanvi Azmi pose together.

What Shabana said

In the interview, when Shabana was asked about her beautiful bond with Farhan and Zoya, she said, “It is because of Honey’s generosity! It could’ve not been possible if Honey would not have been so generous to share them [with me]. She did that from the time they (Zoya and Farhan) were small children. What they got that from their mother and released that I wasn’t the ‘stepmother’ that they had read about in fairy tales, it became so much easier.”

‘I would give a lot of credit to Honey…’

Shabana further added, “The fact is I didn’t push myself on them and didn’t too hard. I just let it be. I let water flow its own course. It is really a very beautiful relationship. I would give a lot of credit to Honey for that but also to myself, and to Javed and to the children. Today, when you see us, we are like a family. She (Honey) is like a family member.”

Javed Akhtar was married to former child artiste and writer Honey Irani, with whom he had two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Their relationship fell apart around 1980. Javed fell in love with Shabana Azmi and they got married in 1984. All of them are often seen in family get-togethers. The family was seen for celebrating Holi together earlier this year.

On the work front, Shabana was last seen in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.