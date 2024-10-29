Shabana Azmi shares when Rajesh Khanna tripped on lungi but told journalist he was injured due to horse-riding

What Shabana said about Rajesh Khanna

During the chat, Shabana started talking about funny incidents from film sets and shared one revolving around Rajesh Khanna. She said, “So, Rajesh Khanna and I were working on lots of films. For some reason, he used to like me. One day he came limping on the set and he had hurt himself. A curious journalist came by and asked about his injury. He told him that he injured him while shooting a horse riding scene yesterday and I immediately said, ‘But you were shooting with me for the whole day. When did you shoot this horse riding scene?’ He kicked my foot under the table. Then when the journalist had left, he said, ‘Why do you always have to become Raja Harishchandra in these situations?’”

More details

Shabana then shared how she was confused and asked him how it happened. He explained that he had actually tripped on his lungi as it was wrapped around his foot, after which he fell down the stairs. He added, ‘She thinks I’m this big star; should I really tell her that?'”

Shabana was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. For her performance, she won Filmfare and IIFA awards.