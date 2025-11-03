Shah Rukh Khan did feel sad about not winning a National Award sooner: ‘Kyunki main har baar achhi acting karta hu’

The year 2025 has turned out to be particularly memorable for Shah Rukh Khan, who finally received his first National Award after a remarkable 33-year career in films. The actor has now revealed that there was a phase when he felt upset about not winning the honour sooner and found the long wait difficult. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in The King.

Shah Rukh on the long wait for his first National Award

Shah Rukh turned 60 on Sunday, and he celebrated the milestone with his fans at a special event in Mumbai. During the event, he spoke about different aspects and phases of his career, including getting his first National Award this year.

At the fan meet, Shah Rukh admitted he loves to get awards. “10-15 saal pehle bura bhi lagta tha ki mujhe nahi mila. Kyunki mujhe to aisa lagta hai ki main har baar achhi acting karta hu. (10–15 years ago, I used to sometimes feel bad when I didn’t get an award, because I felt that I gave my best in every performance)," Shah Rukh said.

He went on to say that he has always worked tirelessly, which is why there were moments when the lack of recognition left him feeling disheartened.

"I work very hard, but sometimes I have felt bad when my efforts weren’t recognised. Honestly, creative work needs validation, because there’s no other way to measure it. In theatre, when we acted, people applauding gave us that validation," he said.

The Pathaan actor added, “I decided that whether I get an award or not, meeting the people who love me is the most satisfying. I know that’s not always possible. In the past, I used to meet fans everywhere- malls, streets, trucks, planes, shows. Now I’ve slowed down, and I focus mainly on my films. But for me, this moment with my fans validates everything I do. All awards aside, this moment means a lot.”

Shah Rukh mentioned that winning the National Award this year for Jawan was a great honour. “I am extremely grateful to those who made this choice. My friend Ashutosh Gowariker was on the committee. Ironically, even for his own film (Swades), he probably felt I deserved it," said Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh Khan gets first National Award

In September this year, Shah Rukh Khan received the National Award for Best Actor, marking his first win in this prestigious category. He won it for his performance in Atlee's Jawan.

It marked Shah Rukh’s first-ever National Award, a prestigious recognition that had eluded the superstar for decades despite his iconic status and countless memorable performances. After the win, his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan took to Instagram to celebrate the win.

Gauri shared a photograph of Shah Rukh holding the trophy and penned a loving note: “What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award.”

Over the course of his career spanning more than 30 years, Shah Rukh has received numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards, most of them in the Best Actor category, for films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, My Name Is Khan, Swades, and Chak De! India. He’s also been honoured with Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, and various international recognitions, including the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Légion d'honneur from the French government. He will next be seen in the film, King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and actor Deepika Padukone among others.