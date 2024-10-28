Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Karan Arjun to re-release in theatres after 30 years on this date

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Karan Arjun is among the most iconic films in Bollywood. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the action drama released in theatres in 1995 starred the two superstars as brothers. Fans were in for a huge surprise when Salman announced on Monday morning that Karan Arjun will be re-releasing in theatres on November 22. (Also read: Take a behind-the-scenes look of Shah Rukh Khan filming for Karan Arjun, shot by director Pan Nalin) Shah Rukh Khan, Rakhee and Salman Khan in a still from Karan Arjun.

Karan Arjun set for re-release

Salman shared a brand new teaser of the film and wrote in the caption: “Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge… November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein (Rakhi ji had said that her Karan Arjun would return, so this November 22 they will return nationwide in theatres from November 22)!”

Hrithik Roshan also took to his Instagram to share the news of the re-release of his father's film. He wrote: “Cinema was never the same again... When Karan Arjun came together on the big screen for the first time ever. Re- live the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from 22nd November 2024!” Hrithik worked as an assistant director on this film.

About Karan Arjun

Apart from Rakhee Gulzar, Shah Rukh and Salman, the reincarnation drama also starred Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri and Ranjeet in pivotal roles. The film tells the story of the two titular brothers who seek revenge from their greedy uncle for murdering their father. They are also killed by the uncle. Their mother prays that goddess Kali will bring back her sons, so that they can avenge the family. Seventeen years later, she discovers that her prayer has been answered.

When the film released in January 1995, it was an instant hit. Be it the story, performance or the songs, the film touched a chord with the audience.