Shah Rukh Khan ditches arm sling, folds hand to wish PM Narendra Modi on 75th birthday: 'Your energy beats us'

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan sent in a special message, wishing him a happy birthday with folded hands. The actor admired his energy and inspirational journey, saying his energy at this age “even beats young people like us”. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday through a video message.

Shah Rukh sends warm wishes to PM Modi

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday through a video message. With folded hands, the actor expressed gratitude and praised the PM for his journey, discipline, and youthful energy.

“Today, on the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday, I extend my best wishes to him. Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring,” Shah Rukh said in Hindi.

He went on to talk about his journey and dedication towards the country, mentioning, “Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards the country can be seen in this journey. Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy."

It remains uncertain whether the actor recorded the video before his injury or after fully recovering. However, he was notably not wearing a sling on his arm.

In July, Shah Rukh had paused the filming of Siddharth Anand's King after he suffered a shoulder injury that required a minor surgery followed by recovery. Last month, the actor shared that he is currently taking physiotherapy sessions for his shoulder, and was spotted with a sling around his arm during public outings.

Apart from Shah Rukh, several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Vikrant Massey, Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini and R Madhavan, among others, also wished PM Modi on his birthday.

Shah Rukh’s next project

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki in 2023. He is working on his upcoming movie King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will also star his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaideep Ahlawat. Although the cast is yet to be officially confirmed, reports suggest that Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Raghav Juyal and Jackie Shroff will also feature in the film.

Last month, Shah Rukh interacted with his fans on Twitter (now X) in an AMA (ask me anything) session and gave an update about his next film. During the #AskSRK session, one of the fans asked him about his next projects. "When is your next movie coming?" read the question. Shah Rukh responded that he is doing King, and added that he plans to return to the shoot soon. “Did some good shoot….starting soon again. Only leg shots, then move to the upper body….Insha Allah will be done fast. @justSidAnand is working hard to finish,” he wrote.

He will be making a special appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which will be releasing on Netflix on September 18.