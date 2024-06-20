Shah Rukh Khan flashes a rare smile for paparazzi as he flies out of Mumbai with AbRam. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son AbRam were seen at the Mumbai airport during the early hours of June 20. Shah Rukh refused to let go of AbRam's hands as both of them smiled for the paparazzi and made their way ahead. The two are reportedly headed to London. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan smiles and waves to paparazzi after attending Sohail Khan’s son's birthday party) Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam at the Mumbai airport.

Shah Rukh and AbRam at the airport

As they got out of their car, the paparazzi asked Shah Rukh to pose for pictures. Shah Rukh, who looked dashing in a white shirt paired with a black sweater and blue jeans, smiled as he was surrounded by security towards the terminal building. Shah Rukh held AbRam's hands and both of them headed towards the check-in.

Reacting to the father-son moment, a fan commented, “They both look so cute together.” A second fan noted, “Aww he is making sure AbRam is beside him. How cute!” “Looking so good,” added another fan.

A few days ago, AbRam attended a friend's birthday bash. Several pictures and videos of AbRam outside a Mumbai restaurant surfaced on social media, where he was seen with Amrita Arora's son. After getting inside the car, AbRam looked outside, smiled at the paparazzi and also waved at them. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, as well as Sohail's and Seema's elder son Nirvaan Khan, were also part of the bash.

AbRam was recently seen at the IPL final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He attended the match with his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and siblings--Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which released in theatres last year in December. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh has Tiger Vs Pathaan in the pipeline.