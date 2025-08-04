Shah Rukh Khan flirts with wife Gauri Khan after she celebrates his National Award win: ‘Please brag about me…’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been in high spirits and a playful mood after winning his first National Award in 33 years, and his social media interactions reflect his jubilation. Recently, he got flirtatious with his wife, Gauri Khan, as she celebrated his win, cheekily asking her to brag about him at the dinner table. Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan during a recent photoshoot.

Shah Rukh Khan gets flirty

After the winners for the National Film Awards were announced, his wife, Gauri Khan, took to social media to express her joy. Apart from Shah Rukh, Gauri’s close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been named as the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and Rani Mukerji won in the Best Actress category for her work in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Gauri dedicated the post to her husband and her friends, saying she is ready to proudly brag about Shah Rukh, Rani, and Karan Johar forever. Later, Shah Rukh responded to Gauri’s post with some humour and thanked her for producing Jawan.

Gauri wrote, “Three of my absolute favourites just WON big…and so did our hearts (red heart emoji). When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!”

Responding to the same, Shah Rukh shared, “Please brag about me to me when we sit for dinner tonight… thanks for producing the film.”

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan congratulated her father. Sharing a throwback picture with him, she wrote, “From bedtime stories to stories that leave a mark, no one tells them like you. Congratulations. Love you the most." Reacting to his daughter’s post, Shah Rukh wrote, “Thank you, baby. Hope I can continue to entertain you with the bedtime stories… they don’t seem to be working like they used to. Guess I’ll just have to make do with my movies working then… ha ha."

Shah Rukh Khan wins National Film Award

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced on August 1. Several Bollywood stars won big. Shah Rukh was named the Best Actor for his role in Jawan.

An elated Shah Rukh Khan put out a video message expressing his gratitude after receiving the National Award for his performance in Jawan. In a video shared on Instagram, he said, “Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B Ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyavaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today...”

Jawan is an action thriller co-written and directed by Atlee. The film was praised for its storyline and SRK’s performance. Shah Rukh played a dual role in the film, which also starred Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi. The film grossed ₹1160 crore worldwide, emerging as both a critical and commercial success.