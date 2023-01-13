Shah Rukh Khan greets fans by blowing kisses, treats them to Pathaan dialogue at ILT20 opening ceremony in Dubai. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan reached Dubai International Stadium for the International League T20 on Friday. Pictures and videos of him from the opening ceremony have arrived on social media. On arriving at the stadium, the actor shook hands with fans in the audience, blew kisses, waved and went on to treat them to his iconic dialogue from the upcoming film Pathaan. (Also read: John Abraham pens a note about Pathaan amid reports that 'all is not okay' between him and Shah Rukh Khan)

At the ceremony, Shah Rukh arrived in a black tee with black pants. He sported black sunglasses as he arrived at the stadium. In a video, he is seen saying, “Party Pathaan ke ghar me rakhoge… toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath me patakhe bhi layega.”

King Khan promotes #Pathaan at the #ILT20 league opening ceremony in Dubai #ShahRukhKhan #SiddharthAnand #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham #Dubai pic.twitter.com/x1fI98MXyp — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 13, 2023

Besides Shah Rukh, other celebrities such as singer Jason Derulo, rapper Badshah and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand are also present at the event.

While Shah Rukh is in Dubai, he will soon witness the Pathaan trailer being screened on the iconic Burj Khalifa on January 14, as per Yash Raj Films. Nelson D‘Souza, the vice president, of International Distribution said, “Pathaan is one of the most eagerly awaited films of our times and a film like this deserves to be mounted in the grandest manner when it comes to presenting it to audiences. We are thrilled to announce that Dubai will be celebrating Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan as the trailer of the film will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa!”

He added, “We are delighted that Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in UAE for the International League T20, will make time to be present when the trailer plays out on one of the most significant architectural marvels of the world. SRK has an unprecedented fan following in the UAE and we feel this activity befits the hype that Pathaan carries today, thanks to the overwhelming love that is being showered on it by his fans and audiences alike.”

Shah Rukh has been promoting Pathaan extensively as he is nearing its release on January 25. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. After dealing with the controversy around the film's first song Besharam Rang, recently rumours of Shah Rukh's tiff with John started doing rounds on the internet. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh also has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline.

