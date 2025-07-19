Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan injured while shooting for King, asked to rest for 1 month; heads to US for treatment

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 02:10 pm IST

Shah Rukh Khan was shooting an intense sequence for King in Mumbai when he injured himself. The actor is on the mend, and there's no cause for concern.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's King has hit a minor roadblock as the actor has suffered an injury while filming an intense sequence in Mumbai. The actor has been advised month-long break to recover and resume shooting with caution.

Shah Rukh Khan will star alongside his daughter Suhana Khan in King,
Shah Rukh Khan injured on set

We have heard that the actor was shooting an intense sequence for the Siddharth Anand directorial at a studio in Mumbai when he injured himself. The injury sparked panic among the film's crew, but sources have reassured that Shah Rukh is on the mend, and there's no cause for concern.

“He was shooting in Mumbai when he was injured. The exact details of the injury are being held under wraps at the moment. It is more of a muscular injury and nothing serious. That being said, it is not being taken lightly. Shah Rukh has travelled to the US for medical attention. He has been suggested to take a one-month rest,” said the source.

The filming plan for the film scheduled between July and August has been cancelled. When it comes to the next schedule of King, the shoot is now expected to start in the second half of the year, after September. “Till then, Shah Rukh has been advised to rest and focus on the recovery. In fact, he has also been asked to get back to the set with caution,” added the source.

We have also reached out to his manager Pooja Dadlani, for an official confirmation, but haven’t heard from her yet. However, her latest Instagram Story comes with a hint that she is in New York.

Pooja's Insta story.
About King

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Suhana Khan and Saurabh Shukla. If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Anil Kapoor are also part of the cast. However, the official announcement regarding the casting is yet to be made.

Recently, Jaideep Ahlawat revealed he is a part of Shah Rukh's King. During an interview with Lallantop, Jaideep recalled how he came on board, saying, “SRK sir kaafi time se soch rahe the iss cheez ko, jaisa mujhe pata laga hai, but Siddharth (Anand) bhai thoda hichak rahe honge ki chota part hai to offer after Jewel Thief. But Khan saab being Khan saab, he said I’ll talk to him. Ab unki baat kaun nakarega (SRK sir had been thinking about this for quite some time, as far as I know. But Siddharth (Anand) bhai was a bit hesitant to offer it since it was a small role after Jewel Thief. But Khan saab being Khan saab, he said, ‘I’ll talk to him.’ Now who could say no to him?)." At the moment, the film is in production. The release date is yet to be decided.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan injured while shooting for King, asked to rest for 1 month; heads to US for treatment
