Not Shah Rukh Khan’s King, this young Bollywood couple's films top India's most anticipated movies list

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's King is easily one of Bollywood's biggest upcoming releases. Marking his return to the big screen after three years, the film also features his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan and reunites him with Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika Padukone. Despite the immense buzz, however, King has missed out on being named India's most anticipated film of the year, with the top two spots going instead to films led by one of Bollywood's young celebrity couples. Shah Rukh Khan's King is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release.

Most anticipated Indian movies of 2026 revealed On Tuesday, IMDb revealed the Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the second half of 2026. The list reflects the page views of more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, who rely on IMDb to discover and decide what to watch.

As per the list, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 1, which will follow the journey of Lord Rama, his period of exile, the abduction of Sita, and his ultimate battle against Ravana, the king of Lanka, is the most anticipated film of the year. The film will be released in two parts, with the first instalment arriving in theatres on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.

It is followed by his wife Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller Alpha in the second spot. Alpha is the first female-led spy thriller in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, Alpha is set to release on July 3. The film also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and a cameo appearance by Hrithik Roshan.

According to the list, Yash's Toxic ranks third, while Shah Rukh Khan's King follows closely in fourth place. Shah Rukh's film reportedly draws heavy inspiration from the 1994 classic Léon: The Professional, with the superstar in the role of a veteran hitman who steps in to protect a young girl. Shah Rukh Khan's King is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release.