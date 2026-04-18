Shah Rukh Khan's landlord is a fan of his humility, opens up on star staying in his flat during Mannat renovations

Last year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan moved out of his iconic Bandra bungalow, Mannat, albeit temporarily. The sea-facing property, which Shah Rukh bought in the late 1990s, is undergoing renovation. During this time, Shah Rukh and his family have moved to four floors in Puja Casa, an apartment building nearby. Shah Rukh has leased these floors from film producer Vashu Bhagnani and his son, Jackky Bhagnani, making them SRK’s ‘landlords’ for now. Recently, Jackky opened up about Shah Rukh in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. Shah Rukh Khan temporarily moved out of his bungalow Mannat last year.

Jackky Bhagnani on Shah Rukh Khan When asked about his new ‘tenant’, Jackky said, “Look, according to me, I just pray that I can become as good a human being as Shah Rukh sir. The level of stardom he has—and his demeanour—you can’t even imagine.”

The actor-producer added that he was a fan of Shah Rukh’s humility and ability to make you feel important. “When you meet him, and he talks to you, he only talks to you. That is very validating for a human being. You could be anyone. He is present. Principally, he is 11 on 10. Whenever you go to meet him, no matter who you are, he will personally walk you out till the end. Generally, people think, ‘I am Shah Rukh Khan, I’ll behave a certain way. But he is actually the complete opposite.”