Shah Rukh Khan lovingly touches Ranveer Singh's cheek at bash amid Dhurandhar 2's success; fans can't keep calm. Watch

Numerous Bollywood celebrities attended the 16th birthday bash of prominent Mumbai-based businessman and BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya and Aksha Kamboj’s daughter, Mishka Kamboj, recently. As videos and pictures from the event keep popping up on social media, fans seem particularly taken by one which shows Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh interacting. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh sings Dooba Dooba with Mohit Chauhan at Anant Ambani's birthday; Harshdeep Kaur in awe of Dhurandhar star)

Shah Rukh Khan lovingly touches Ranveer Singh’s cheek

A video of Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh's interaction is now circulating on social media.

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In a video taken at the birthday bash, Ranveer can be seen interacting with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and other guests. Shah Rukh taps the Dhurandhar actor’s shoulder as his manager Pooja Dadlani is kissing Ranveer’s cheek and lovingly cups his cheek while seemingly congratulating him. While it can’t be seen what Shah Rukh said, Ranveer nods and says ‘thank you’ before getting back to interacting with other guests.

The video is now circulating on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), along with pictures of Ranveer and Shah Rukh at the bash. Posting a picture, one X user wrote, “They Are Like Family.” Another wrote, “Just see how Shah Rukh Khan is patting Ranveer Singh and touching his cheeks, probably congratulating him for Dhurandhar 2 success. And even SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani is showing love to Ranveer.”

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{{^usCountry}} “#RanveerSingh x #SRK. the way SRK touched Ranveer's cheek. Along with Anant and Radhika,” wrote one fan posting the video. Numerous others also commented that it looks like Shah Rukh is congratulating Ranveer on the success of the Dhurandhar films. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “#RanveerSingh x #SRK. the way SRK touched Ranveer's cheek. Along with Anant and Radhika,” wrote one fan posting the video. Numerous others also commented that it looks like Shah Rukh is congratulating Ranveer on the success of the Dhurandhar films. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

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Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, as well as a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Pathan grossed ₹1055 crore worldwide, while Jawan brought in ₹1160 crore. Dunki was not as successful, bringing in ₹454 crore worldwide. He took a break in 2024 and began shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King last year. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and others. It is slated for release this Christmas.

As for Ranveer, he tasted success with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres in December and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on March 19 and has crossed the ₹1600 crore mark worldwide. He will be seen next in Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta and produced by Hansal Mehta.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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