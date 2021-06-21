Shah Rukh Khan misses daughter Suhana so much that he's started using emojis. See post

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he misses his daughter Suhana Khan so much that he's started using emojis. Suhana is currently in the US. She's pursuing her higher studies at the New York University.

On Sunday, Suhana Khan wished Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of Father's Day. She had shared a monochrome picture from her childhood in which he was seen kissing her. Responding to the post, Shah Rukh reposted the image on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Miss you baby (heart, blowing kisses and loved-up emojis) so much that I'm using emoji's (laughing emojis)."

On Father's Day, Shah Rukh also wished fans with a social media post. He wrote alongside a picture of four figurines, meant to represent him and his kids, "Happy Father's Day to all fathers. Here's wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their 'lil naughty munchkins'."

Shah Rukh has two sons - Aryan and AbRam - besides his daughter Suhana. He has often spoken about his children in interviews. In 2016, speaking with DNA, the actor had described each of them. "While Aryan has now grown up and is more macho, he’s building his body and all, Suhana is more loving. I think she’s the softest person in the house. And AbRam is my little monster," he had said.

While Aryan is not keen on pursuing acting, Suhana is preparing to follow in her father's footsteps. The 21-year-old has starred in numerous plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London in 2018. In 2019, she appeared in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been on a hiatus since Zero, which released in 2018. The actor is expected to appear in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan next. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh also has a cameo in Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.