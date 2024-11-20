Shah Rukh Khan opens up on losing his parents, wonders if they saw him as a '24-year-old kid who has no sustenance’

Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his career and life in a new chat at the Global Freight Summit held in Dubai. The actor, who has been working in the industry for more than three decades, talked about his early years as an actor and what boosted his determination at that time. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's heartbreaking confession about failure, being critical of his work: 'I cry a lot in my bathroom') Shah Rukh Khan talked about the reason he worked so hard during his early years.(PTI)

What Shah Rukh said

During the chat, when Shah Rukh was asked about his background and how his outlook changed and prepared him as a person, he said, “My parents died when I was young. My father, when I was 14. My mother, when I was 24. So I lost them in a gap of 10 years. I had nowhere to go. I had a sister with me. Just the two of us left in this world.”

'I didn't want my parents to feel bad'

He went on to add, “I felt one morning that maybe my parents are there somewhere… and I will meet up with them again for sure. They are stars in the sky and I will meet them once. But aren't they worried right now? That, ‘Oh my God, what must be happening to my 24-year-old kid who has no sustenance?’ So I started working very hard, I became very determined to be successful because I didn't want my parents to feel bad that they have not fended for me. It is a very strange way to look at things… I will become successful and turn around and say 'I am doing good! Don't feel guilty you died early.' I will feel very guilty if I died early. Our parents must be missing us… Now I am determined for my children… in a good way. That their lives should be healthy, they should be happy. All three of them are very beautiful, very loving and hard working.”

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He will be seen next in King, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and stars daughter Suhana Khan.