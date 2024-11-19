Shah Rukh Khan's heartbreaking confession about failure, being critical of his work: 'I cry a lot in my bathroom'

Shah Rukh Khan was present at Dubai's Global Freight Summit during which he spoke candidly about his life, early years and journey to superstardom. The actor, who made a comeback to screens last year with three releases, opened up about failure in his profession and how he handles them during the long chat. Shah Rukh said that one does not need to believe that the world is ‘conspiring’ against then when something does not work, it might just be because of so many more reasons. (Also read: Salman loved it, SRK didn't believe in the film: Rakesh Roshan 'Karan Arjun' re-release) Shah Rukh Khan shared how he deals with failure in his profession.

What Shah Rukh said

When asked whether he has ever been critical of his career, Shah Rukh said, "I am. And I hate feeling it and then I cry a lot in the bathroom. I don't show it to anyone. Because I think you can wallow in self-pity for about that much time. You have to believe that the world is not against you, or did not go wrong because of you or the world is conspiring to destroy your work. No. You have to believe that you made it badly. Then you have to move on. There are moments of despair, but there are moments where you say ‘Shut up, now get up and get on with it.’

‘Life does what it does’

He went on to add, “The world is not against you. Life moves on. I think if you can imagine yourself as an ant; me a very good-looking ant (smiles) but nevertheless an ant! Sometimes the wind takes you away... the wind is not working against you. It is just doing what it does. Life does what it does. You can't start blaming life for the failure. You have to remember that it must be something that I did wrong or the business did wrong, or the strategy and marketing went wrong... and I need to figure it out. Recalibrate and come back.”

Shah Rukh celebrated his 59th birthday earlier this month. He recently co-hosted the IIFA Awards with Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal. The actor will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's King, which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan.