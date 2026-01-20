Shah Rukh Khan poses with Millie Bobby Brown and Lee Jung-jae, sends fans into a frenzy: ‘Legendary energy’

On Monday, Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and presenter of the Joy Awards, shared a photo featuring all the international artistes who attended the ceremony posing together. What caught everyone’s attention was Shah Rukh Khan standing alongside Lee Jung-jae and Millie Bobby Brown in the same frame.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress fans with his charm. Recently, the actor walked the lavender carpet at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia and turned heads with his salt-and-pepper look. A video and a photograph from the event have now surfaced online, showing him in the same frame as Millie Bobby Brown and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae — and fans cannot stop gushing about it.

The picture soon became a hot topic on the internet. One fan shared the image and wrote, “Never thought I’d see Millie and Shah Rukh Khan in the same frame.” Another commented, “Literally, I’m screaming.” One wrote, “What in the world crossover is this?” while another added, “Legendary energy.” A fan also wrote, “No 1 King, No 11 Jane, both in the same frame,” and another said, “SRK and Millie Bobby Brown in the same frame wasn’t on my bingo card.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh had earlier met and posed for a selfie with Lee Jung-jae at the Joy Forum in Riyadh. The Squid Game actor shared the picture on social media and wrote, “Honoured to be with a respected icon, Mr Shah Rukh Khan.” The picture quickly became the talk of the town.