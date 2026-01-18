Shah Rukh Khan gets top billing at Joy Awards in Riyadh; Katy Perry and Millie Bobby Brown join him too

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan made his Joy Awards debut on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He got top billing in minister Turki Alalshikh's video featuring the many stars who dazzled at the awards night. Shah Rukh Khan, Katy Perry and Lee Jung-Jae at Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia.

Shah Rukh Khan in Riyadh Shah Rukh wore a black jacket and pants combo to the awards night. He was joined by his manager Pooja Dadlani. Speaking on the red carpet, he said he was happy to be there.

“To know that people like my work here it is very heartening, respectful and dignified. I love it. Everybody here is too warm, sweet and hospitable.” When asked what he likes about Saudi Arabia, he took Abu Nasser's name and called him supportive. “I have shot a film here so I love the locations here. Neom. The culture, the people and the food is lovely.”

Fans loved seeing the star in Saudi. “From Mumbai to Riyadh — hearts conquered everywhere,” read a comment. “King Khan in Riyadh 👑✨ Global stardom, unmatched aura," read another. “Aap ko jab jab dekhte hain, mohabbat aur jyada hoti hai, @iamsrk ❤️😍,” wrote another fan.