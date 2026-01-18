Edit Profile
    Shah Rukh Khan gets top billing at Joy Awards in Riyadh; Katy Perry and Millie Bobby Brown join him too

    Shah Rukh Khan made his Joy Awards debut in Riyadh, joined by stars like Katy Perry and Millie Bobby Brown.

    Published on: Jan 18, 2026 10:26 AM IST
    By Soumya Srivastava
    Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan made his Joy Awards debut on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He got top billing in minister Turki Alalshikh's video featuring the many stars who dazzled at the awards night.

    Shah Rukh Khan, Katy Perry and Lee Jung-Jae at Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia.
    Shah Rukh Khan, Katy Perry and Lee Jung-Jae at Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia.

    Shah Rukh Khan in Riyadh

    Shah Rukh wore a black jacket and pants combo to the awards night. He was joined by his manager Pooja Dadlani. Speaking on the red carpet, he said he was happy to be there.

    “To know that people like my work here it is very heartening, respectful and dignified. I love it. Everybody here is too warm, sweet and hospitable.” When asked what he likes about Saudi Arabia, he took Abu Nasser's name and called him supportive. “I have shot a film here so I love the locations here. Neom. The culture, the people and the food is lovely.”

    Fans loved seeing the star in Saudi. “From Mumbai to Riyadh — hearts conquered everywhere,” read a comment. “King Khan in Riyadh 👑✨ Global stardom, unmatched aura," read another. “Aap ko jab jab dekhte hain, mohabbat aur jyada hoti hai, @iamsrk ❤️😍,” wrote another fan.

    Who else was there?

    Katy Perry, Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-hun, Djimon Hounsou were also part of the awards night. Katy talked to the press about potentially making a stop in Saudi Arabia for her next tour. Millie Bobby Brown accepted an award and thanked her parents for always being supportive of her passion for acting.

    Last year, the ceremony was attended by Hrithik Roshan and Shraddha Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan were also part of it.

    Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in King. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji. It is directed by Sidharth Anand. The film is slated to release this year and will be an action film about an assassin for hire.

