Shah Rukh Khan 'pushes old man' at Locarno film festival red carpet; fans defend him as Twitter says 'shame on you'

Shah Rukh Khan added another achievement to his illustrious career. On Saturday, he became the first Indian celebrity to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera or Career Leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. However, a red carpet video of the actor is grabbing attention on X (Formerly Twitter) amid claims he 'pushed' someone as he posed for solo pictures. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says 'namashkaar-dhanyawaad' after being honoured at Locarno Film Festival Shah Rukh Khan was seen with an 'old man' at Locarno film festival on Saturday.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's red carpet video

An X user shared the clip of Shah Rukh on the Locarno Film Festival red carpet on Saturday, in which the actor moved towards a man standing near the photographers on one side. The actor seemingly 'pushed' the person so he did not come in the frame as he got photographed. However, a section of X users slammed his gesture.

‘He pushed that old man’

Tweeting the video, an X user said, "He pushed that old man!!! Shame on you, Shah Rukh Khan." Many reacted to the tweet. One said, "Always knew he (Shah Rukh) is not a nice person, he tries to pretend to be..."

Another tweeted, "Indeed, it was not a playful behaviour but Shah Rukh's arrogance! What if the old man did the same with Shah Rukh?" Someone also wrote for the actor, “Always rude. He behaves as if he is above all and also an immortal.”

Fans defend Shah Rukh Khan

However, many fans pointed out that the video featured the actor with 'a friend' and that he was just being 'playful' with the man. One tweeted, "King (Shah Rukh) having fun times." Another said, "Yes. That guy is his old friend." A tweet also read, “That's one of his old friends (Laughing emojis). Now try spreading negativity lol.”

Shah Rukh at Locarno Film Festival

The actor left the audience in awe with his everlasting charm, as shown in several visuals from the festival that have surfaced online. Decked up in a sleek black blazer and matching trousers, Shah Rukh's dapper look at the fest caught fans' eyes. However, the highlight was Shah Rukh's his speech, which drew constant cheers.

"Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms - wider than the ones I do on screen," Shah Rukh said, referencing his famous open-armed pose. The actor went on to praise the festival's location, saying, "It's a very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno... so many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot. It's just like being home in India."