Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh share 1st wedding anniversary wishes for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Did you notice it has been a year since the soiree that was the Ambani wedding? The three-day extravaganza marking Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's union was attended by the biggest names of Bollywood. And now, they are making sure to remind you of it. Shah Rukh Khan has shared wedding anniversary wishes for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Stars wish Ambanis

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh took to social media to wish the couple. Both shared stunning pictures of Anant and Radhika on Instagram and post their blessings.

Shah Rukh posted a black and white picture of the couple from last year's celebrations. “Wishing this beautiful couple a very happy anniversary… here’s to many more years of togetherness… Wishing you love and health always. Love you both. @radhikamambani & Anant,” he wrote.

Ranveer also shared a photo of Anant and Radhika and wrote, “Happy first anniversary to my lovelies Anant and Radhika.”

Ranveer Singh's post for the couple.

Anant is the son of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani while Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant. They tied the knot in a celebration that spanned three days, 12-14 July 2024, in Mumbai. It was attended by Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra were there, as well as Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Deepika Padukone.

At the wedding, Rema and Fonsi performed their respective hit songs Calm Down and Despacito. Justin Bieber performed at the couple’s sangeet ceremony. Rihanna was one of many performers at the three-day pre-wedding bash in March.

What's next for Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's King. The movie stars a huge ensemble cast, including his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and others.

Ranveer's next movie will be Dhurandar, an action drama by Aditya Dhar. The movie stars him with Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.