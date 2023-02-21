Shah Rukh Khan reacts to viral video of DU professors dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan wearing sarees. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and reacted to a viral dance video of his Pathaan song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The video features professors of Jesus and Mary College's commerce department acing the hook step of the song with students; they were dressed sarees. The original song featured Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan flaunts six-pack abs in unseen shirtless photo from Pathaan set

Reacting to the video, Shah Rukh wrote on social media, “How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational rockstars all of them.”

Shah Rukh Khan praises viral dance video of DU college.

The dance video begins with students dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the amphitheatre of the DU college. Soon their professors in sarees joined them. The video crossed over a million views on Instagram Reels. While some praised the dance coordination, others simply wished to have professors like them.

One user wrote, “Aise professors toh hum bhi deserve karte hai (Even we deserve such professors).” One more commented, “The ma'am in yellow stole the show." Someone else said, “The song is the mood of the nation.”

Jhoome Jo Pathaan is from Shah Rukh Khan's latest outing, Pathaan. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar with lyrics from Kumaar. The music is composed by Vishal and Sheykhar while the choreographer was Bosco-Caesar.

Earlier, Bosco Martis had revealed that Shah Rukh was shy to show his abs in the song. “This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page. Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one. And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir (red heart emoji).. It’s a treasured moment for me for a life time . Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture . All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one. Hope we all enjoy our glorious Pathaan. @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour (three red heart emojis) shining and looking super hot. My best wishes to my team,” he wrote on social media with a photo of him with the actor.

