Shah Rukh Khan flaunts six-pack abs in unseen shirtless photo from Pathaan set; fans say there's no way he is 57

Shah Rukh Khan's makeup artist from Pathaan shared an unseen photo with him from the film's set on Instagram on Monday. Preetisheel Singh D'Souza also described Shah Rukh Khan in the caption of her post. The photo showed her posing with a shirtless Shah Rukh, flaunting his six-pack abs and sporting long hair. She called him 'funny' and also praised him for being 'chivalrous, generous and down to earth'. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan responds to question about his retirement from Bollywoood; talks about Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan

Preetisheel, who has worked with celebrities such as Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, wrote in her caption, "Witty, smart, thoughtful, intelligent, chivalrous, funny, generous, down to earth… words fall short in describing Shah Rukh Khan. Blessed and grateful to be able to know you and work with you." Commenting on her post, an Instagram user wrote, "He's 57??? Naaah." Another one commented, "Agh literally screaming." One fan also wrote, "You are so lucky ma'am." Another one wrote about Shah Rukh, "What a star (fire emoji)." One more commented, "Hot and sexy king."

Pathaan is the most successful film of Shah Rukh's career. The action entertainer, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan, which marked Shah Rukh's comeback on the big screen as the main lead, has become one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time. Apart from the action sequences, Shah Rukh's physique and long hair avatar has also been grabbing attention.

On Monday, during an #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan joked about filing an FIR against Shah Rukh for having such a physique at 57. "Khan sab FIR file kar raha hun aap ke against ke ye banda jhoot bolta hai ke ye 57 years ka hai @iamsrk #AskSRK (I am going to file an FIR against Shah Rukh for lying that he is 57),” the fan tweeted, to which Shah Rukh replied, "Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old (Please don't do that. I accept the truth that I am 30-years-old). There I have now told you the truth... and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan."

Pathaan was released on January 25, and is backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

