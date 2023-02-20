Shah Rukh Khan responds to question about his retirement from Bollywoood; talks about Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his retirement from Bollywood, his films as well as his family members--Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan, with his fans. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Shah Rukh said, "So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours (15 mins)." (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan on why he's not feeling like a king, his most annoying habit and reason for not posting pics of his pets)

When a fan asked about the 'the next big thing in Bollywood after you retire', Shah Rukh replied, "I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!" A Twitter user asked the actor about his favorite scene from a 'non-SRK movie'. He said, "Mr Bachchan in Amar Akbar Anthony….‘Maine doh maara bhai par solid maara na…’."

When a person asked how he keeps 'cool head and grounded feet', Shah Rukh responded, "I have heard from someone that losing your head in a crisis is a good way to become the crisis!! So I try to keep the head screwed on." Replying to a fan about his recent break after Zero (2018), Shah Rukh said, "I just sat at home and watched all films that I could to become an audience again and not be a movie maker."

A fan asked him, "What did you believe for way too long as a child?" He responded, "Actually I don’t remember mine…but my two kids Aryan and Suhana always thought everyone in the world worked on TV because they saw all our friends on it." When a fan asked about the secret of a good married life, he said, "Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love."

When another fan asked about Pathaan 2, Shah Rukh said, "Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth not listen to stupid gossip!" The actor wrapped up his Q&A session with the tweet, "Bye everyone. Thanks for your time. May God bless you all. Have to start working out now….body bula rahi hai (body is calling)…hate it now when I don’t have the six-pack! See you guys in the theatres."

Fans saw Shah Rukh last in the spy thriller Pathaan, which released in theatres on January 25. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Atlee's directorial Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is all set to hit the theatres on June 2 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film, which marks his first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu, will release in December this year.

