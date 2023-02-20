Shah Rukh Khan on why he's not feeling like a king, his most annoying habit and reason for not posting pics of his pets

Shah Rukh Khan didn't promote his latest release Pathaan in person and rather chose to interact with his fans on Twitter. The actor conducted multiple Ask SRK session on Twitter before and after his film's release. But the one on Monday was one of the funniest ones. The actor talked about all from his most annoying habit to why he wasn't feeling like a king at all on a Monday. He also opened about why he doesn't post pictures of his many pets on Instagram. Also read: Abdu Rozik books entire theatre to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with paparazzi, dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Watch

On Monday, a fan asked the actor if he was feeling like the ‘king of the world’ and got the most unexpected answer. Sharing the problem he was facing at the moment, Shah Rukh replied, “Right now cleaning my son’s toys….and can’t find a crucial Lego piece…so King Ving I am not feeling like.”

On being asked about his most annoying habit, the actor answered, “I explain the same thing too many times…I explain the same thing too many times…I explain the same thing too many times!!!”

A fan also asked Shah Rukh, “Do you like pets? Why did you never have one?” The actor replied, “I have lots of pets I just don’t put their pics on social media…don’t want them to become more famous than me….”

Shah Rukh Khan's answers during AskSRK session on Twitter.

His family members occasionally post pictures of their pets on Instagram. He reportedly has a Labrador named Hulk, and two Maltese dogs named Juicy and Kai. He earlier had a dog named Dash, who died in 2015.

Meanwhile, Pathaan is on the way to cross ₹1,000 crore at the worldwide box office. As per latest update by Yash Raj Films, the film stands at gross worldwide collection of ₹988 crore. It stars Deepika Padukone in a glamorous role and John Abraham as the powerful antagonist. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also has Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. It released on January 25 and continues to run in theatres across the world.

