Shah Rukh Khan returns as host of Filmfare Awards after 17 years

The 2025 edition of Filmfare Awards will see superstar Shah Rukh Khan return as the host for the first time since 2008. Shah Rukh will share hosting duties for the prestigious award show with Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar, the organisers announced on Tuesday. Shah Rukh Khan will host the 2025 Filmfare Awards.

SRK returns as host of Filmfare Awards

Filmfare shared the update on their official Instagram handle on Tuesday evening. "The Superstar, The Icon, The Enigma Hold your hearts, because the one and only #ShahRukhKhan is making his way to co-host the most awaited #70thHyundaiFilmfareAwards2025withGujaratTourism, happening on October 11 at Eka Arena, Ahmedabad," the post read.

Shah Rukh has previously hosted the Filmfare Awards on multiple occasions, most memorably alongside fellow actor Saif Ali Khan in 2003 and 2004. He returned as co-host with Karan Johar in 2007. The 53rd Filmfare Awards in 2008 were the last time Shah Rukh was the host, when he shared the stage with Saif, Karan, and Vidya Balan. The actor has been noted for injecting his trademark humour and wit as a host, and his partnership with Saif was particularly popular for their potshots at colleagues and dry humour. Shah Rukh has only been a guest host of some segment or the other on a couple of occasions at the Filmfare Awards since.

About the 2025 Filmfare Awards

The Filmfare Awards 2025 will be held on October 11 at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. The 70th edition of the popular film awards are being held in Gujarat for the first time after an MoU was signed in Gandhinagar between Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Private Limited in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for hosting rights.

The nominations for the awards were announced last month, where Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies led the field with a record-breaking 24 nominations, while action film Kill followed suit with 15.

(With ANI inputs)