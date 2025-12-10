Shah Rukh Khan reviews Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa’s ‘truly special’ Homebound, calls it ‘gentle, honest, soulful’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has reviewed “so human and engaging” Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh called the film “gentle, honest and soulful.” Homebound starred Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, among others. Shah Rukh Khan has only good things to say about Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa’s Homebound.

Shah Rukh Khan reviews Homebound

Shah Rukh tweeted, “#Homebound is gentle, honest and soulful. Lots of love and big hugs to the phenomenal team for creating something so human and engaging.”

“You have won hearts world over by making something truly special! @ghaywan #IshaanKhatter @vishaljethwa06 #JanhviKapoor #KaranJohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorvamehta18,” he added.

About Homebound

Homebound follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

The film made a grand entry on Netflix on November 21. Homebound has been receiving major accolades across film festivals and award shows. India's contender for Oscars 2026, Homebound, is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, along with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar acting as the Executive Producers.

Homebound was recently selected as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category.

About Shah Rukh's films

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. The upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi, among others.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki (2023), an adventure comedy-drama film. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochar alongside Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.