Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘jabra’ fan follows his Rolls Royce in an auto in Mumbai just to say hi. Watch

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan fans from Delhi took their love for the superstar a notch higher by following the actor’s Rolls Royce in an auto on the streets of Mumbai, hoping to catch a glimpse and say hi. The video has gone viral on social media, leaving fans curious about whether the ‘jabra’ fan finally managed to meet the actor or not. On the film front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for his highly anticipated film King. (File/AFP)

Shah Rukh’s fans follow his car in an auto A video shows a fan, accompanied by his female friend, trailing Shah Rukh’s car through the streets of Mumbai, all in a bid to say a quick “hi” to the superstar. The video was posted by the fans on Instagram. The video was posted with the caption, “Main tera haye re Jabra oye re Jabra FAN ho gaya along with @natasha_jagetia.”

In the clip, the female passenger can be heard telling the auto driver, “Thoda aage lo aage. ‘Hi’ Shah Rukh karungi main. Aap inke bagal mein hi rakhna. Main kisi ke liye yeh nahi karti hoon (Take a little ahead. I’ll say ‘hi’ to Shah Rukh. Keep it right next to him. I don’t do this for anyone else)”.

She later is heard telling the rickshaw driver, "Meri papa collector hai (My father is a collector)." The male passenger then is heard telling the driver, "Delhi se hai hum log (We are from Delhi)".

As they trail Shah Rukh’s car, the fans also manage to capture glimpses of his security team in the vehicle ahead. By the end of the video, they finally reach right beside Shah Rukh’s Rolls-Royce and shout a “hi” to him, but with the windows draped in black curtains, they aren’t able to catch a glimpse of the superstar.