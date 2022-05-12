Shah Rukh Khan's pic from Dunki sets surfaces online, fans say he looks 'healthier, handsome'

Shah Rukh Khan has been working on his comeback film Pathaan since last year and has also signed Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki now. The actor seems to have already started work on Dunki as a fresh picture of him along with the film team and few others has made its way to the internet. As the picture was shared on Reddit as well, fans of Shah Rukh took to the comments section to react to it. Also read: Ranveer Singh on Shah Rukh Khan's impact on Bollywood; 'He has built this mall where we have opened small shops'

Shah Rukh looks dapper in combed hair, grey tee and black denims paired with white shoes and dark shades. He is seen surrounded by a few women as he poses with director Rajkumar Hirani and others.

Fans of the actor compared his look in the picture to his look the one he had when he hosted several delegates at his home earlier this month. A fan on Reddit commented on the photo, “He looks so much healthier here than he did in the delegates photos.” Another said, “My man cleaned up well. Looking cute as usual.” One more wrote, “He's always sexy.”

A fan shared his opinion, “Couple of thoughts: - Looks healthier and handsome. Need to put on more weight. With his age, skin looks wrinklier when you are thin. - Hope he lets Hirani do his thing and doesn't meddle with script or the process.” A fan who refused to believe it was him, said, “Almost feels like SRK couldn't make it in time there , so they borrowed from Madame Tussads!”

Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. Talking about the project, Shah Rukh had said in April, "Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with 'Dunki'. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon! (I can become a monkey, donkey or anything for Raju)"

