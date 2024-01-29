Shah Rukh Khan says fans don't want him to take long gaps between films at Dunki fan meet. Is he hinting at next film?

Actor Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude towards his fans as he interacted with them on Monday at the YRF studios in Mumbai. The actor was at the venue for the Dunki meet and greet event. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan club shared a video in which Shah Rukh spoke about his comeback to the big screen with Pathaan and how he was nervous. He also shared that the love and support of his fans and the audience make him believe that what he does is, in fact, right. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan set the stage on fire at Umang event) Shah Rukh Khan spoke with his fans in Mumbai on Monday.(AFP)

Shah Rukh spoke about his 4-year gap before Pathaan

Shah Rukh said at the event, "It's new because I have been working for 33 years and you take such a big gap. Normally, you get a little nervous and you feel that, 'I hope I've got the film right'. Usse pehle kuch meri filmein thi jo itni acchi nahi gayi toh mujhe lagne laga tha ki main acchi filmein bana nhi raha hun (Before that there were some of my films that didn't do well and so I thought I'm not making good films). But I think more than my films ek pyaar tha logo ka jo (there was love for) Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki k liye."

Shah Rukh hints Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki were right choices

"I think this whole country and people outside this country from India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said that, ‘Aare 4 saal k liye mat jaya karo, 2-4 mahine theek hai (don’t take a break for 4 years, 2-4 months are fine)'. So, I'm very very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise ki jo main karta hun woh theek karta hun aur mujhe woh baar baar karte rehna chahiye (that what I do is right and I should keep on doing it)."

Shah Rukh Khan's films in 2023--Pathaan

After a few years of tough phases, Shah Rukh, in 2023, made a grand comeback. He returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in January. In the film, he donned an action avatar and left everyone in awe. The film broke several records at the box office and grabbed a place on the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of flops such as Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal. In Pathaan, he starred alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, among others.

Shah Rukh's Jawan

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh returned to theatres in September with Atlee's directorial Jawan. The film once again saw him in an action avatar. Like Pathaan, Jawan also managed to strike a chord with the audience. The film collected over ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Jawan also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

Shah Rukh's Dunki

On December 21, he came up with his first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Titled Dunki, the film focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. However, the film received mixed reviews from the audience. It did decent business at the box office. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

