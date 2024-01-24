Watch Shah Rukh Khan set the stage on fire at Umang event, Salman Khan joke about Mumbai Police keeping a watch on him

Mumbai Police's Umang event held in December last year had all from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan grooving on stage. The event will now be aired on television, and a new promo of the same proves it was an entertaining affair. The promo shows a glimpse of Shah Rukh and Salman's stage performances as well as how Salman cracked a joke about the Mumbai Police. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan sports two ponytails as he flies out of Mumbai, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan spotted at airport too. Watch Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Umang event.

The promo was shared by Sony TV on Instagram with the caption, “Stage par jab aaye Pathaan aur Bhaijaan, jhoom uthenge saare jawaan (All the Jawans will rejoice when Pathaan and Bhaijaan will come on stage)!”

Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jawan, Pathaan songs

The Umang promo shows Shah Rukh mouthing some of his popular Pathaan lines and also dancing to the film's title track along with the background dancers on stage. He looked dapper in a dark suit and danced with full enthusiasm despite his formal look. He is also seen dancing to Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Both Pathaan and Jawan were two of his biggest blockbusters last year.

Salman jokes about Mumbai Police

Upon his turn, Salman Khan is joined on stage by hosts of the evening and comedians, Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. Harsh told Salman that they could spot very few police personnel at the event and when they enquired where were others, they were told, “Aadhe Salman sir ke saath rahte hain (half of them are with Salman Khan).” He seems to have commented on Salman's security cover after the actor received death threats last year.

Taking about Mumbai Police, Salman said while controlling his laughter, "Har report chali jati hai waha pe. Aaj bade pyar mohabbat se baatchit hui, aaj ye hua, aaj wo hua, aaj zyada ho gai (They get to know about all my activities. Today, they spoke to me very sweetly about this and that and how they got drunk a bit too much today)."

He was also joined by a few police personnel as he went on to dance to his popular number Jalwa from the film, Wanted. He too was in a suit and performed in the same look. Salman was last seen in Tiger 3. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, released on Diwali last year.

