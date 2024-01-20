Shah Rukh Khan sports two ponytails as he flies out of Mumbai, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan spotted at airport too. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan flew out of Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday. Several videos and pictures of the trio emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | After Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan to kick off 2024 with another hattrick?) Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan at Mumbai airport.

Shah Rukh sports casual look for travel

Though all of them were seen around the same time at the Mumbai airport, they didn't arrive together. Shah Rukh reached the airport in his luxurious car and headed to the airport entry gate. The actor wore a blue T-shirt paired with blue jeans. He tied his long hair into a ponytail and accessorised his look with black shades.

Suhana leaves Mumbai with Gauri

Suhana Khan arrived at the airport with her mother, Gauri. She smiled and waved at the paparazzi stationed at the airport. For the travel, Suhana wore a black top under a cream sweater, grey pants and shoes. She also carried a bag. Gauri Khan opted for a printed floral dress under an olive jacket and shoes. She also carried a handbag with her.

Recently, Shah Rukh and Gauri attended the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai. In the pictures, the couple posed with Aamir. He wore a black suit over a white shirt at the wedding reception, while Gauri opted for a maroon suit. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently celebrated their wedding in Udaipur.

Shah Rukh's films

Shah Rukh was recently seen in Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Released on December 21 last year, the film focuses on the issue of immigration. The film received mixed reviews from the audience. It did decent business at box office. In 2023, he also featured in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Atlee's directorial, Jawan.

Suhana's debut in Hindi films

Suhana made her Bollywood debut with The Archies alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. Apart from them, the film also stars Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. Zoya Akhtar directed the project. The Archies follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. It takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

