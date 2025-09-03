Shah Rukh Khan says ‘spirit of Punjab shall never break’ as he sends support to flood victims

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed deep concern and solidarity with the people of Punjab as the state continues to battle the devastating impact of heavy floods. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the actor offered his prayers and support to those affected. Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt message emphasises resilience and solidarity for those enduring the devastating impact of the floods.(Sunil Khandare)

Shah Rukh prays for strength for the victims

"My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength. The spirit of Punjab shall never break. May God bless them all," Shah Rukh in a note and posted on his Instagram Story.

A screengrab of Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram Story.

Film industry reacts

As Punjab faces severe flooding, several Bollywood stars have extended their support. Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt also expressed solidarity, with Alia sharing donation links. Sonu Sood launched a helpline and promised full assistance. Diljit Dosanjh adopted ten villages, and Ammy Virk pledged to rebuild 200 homes. Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, Satinder Sartaaj, and Karan Aujla joined in with relief efforts, showing how the entertainment community is uniting to help Punjab recover.

About Punjab floods

According to a news report by HT, Punjab is facing its worst floods in nearly 40 years, with 29 deaths reported across 12 districts. Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir caused rivers, including the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej, to overflow. Pathankot saw the highest toll with six deaths; three fatalities each were reported in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Mansa, Rupnagar, and Barnala.

Five other districts each experienced one death. Three people remain missing in Pathankot. According to government data (August 1–September 1), around 2.56 lakh people have been affected, with Gurdaspur alone accounting for 1.45 lakh residents across 321 flood-hit villages.