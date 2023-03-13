Shah Rukh Khan sends big hug to The Elephant Whisperers and RRR teams for Oscar wins: 'Truly inspirational'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and congratulated the teams of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers after their historic wins at the Oscars 2023. While RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award, The Elephant Whisperers took home the trophy for Best Documentary Short Film. Reacting to it, Shah Rukh called both films 'truly inspirational'. Also read: SS Rajamouli and RRR Team sat in the last row during Oscars ceremony, fans call it a 'disgrace'

The Pathaan actor tweeted, “Big hug to @guneetm & @EarthSpectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And @mmkeeravaani #ChandraBose ji @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 thank u for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!”

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli. Its song Naatu Naatu became a global sensation featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a dance off with a group of Britishers in the film. Composed by MM Keeravani with lyricist Chandrabose, Naatu Naatu is choreographed by Prem Rakshith. Shah Rukh had also extended his best wishes to the team after they made it to the Oscars nominations earlier this year.

The Elephant Whisperers is directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga. It also became the maiden Indian production to win in the category.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars.”

“Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars,” he added, in praise of The Elephant Whisperers.

Filmmaker Karan Johar in his Instagram Stories called the Oscar win of RRR "historic". He wrote, “Historic!!!! OMG!!!!!!! I was jumping on my bed !!!!! So so so proud! @m. m. keeravani sir @ssrajamouli sir @jrntr @alwaysramcharan.” In the next post, he also praised Guneet and added, “Guneet! @guneetmonga you did it! So so so proud of you! You created history! Broke the glass ceiling and more than anything else paved the way...applause, Respect and many a salute to you.”

Several other celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, and Vivek Agnihotri among others joined in in sending their congratulations to the films. The 95th Academy Awards took place at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on March 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON