Shah Rukh Khan shares emotional note for Team India after World Cup win: ‘Fills my heart with pride’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared a heartfelt post after watching Team India celebrate their World Cup win in Mumbai with a parade. Indian cricket team won the T20 World Cup final match against South Africa on Saturday in Barbados. Shah Rukh Khan is proud of team India.(AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan is proud of Men in Blue

Shah Rukh wrote in his tweet, “Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride…. As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India… and now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues! Big Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!!”

Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet.

India wins T20 World Cup

Team India returned to India on Thursday. They were stuck in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. Upon their return, they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi at his residence, met their families and then flew to Mumbai for a special parade at Marine Drive and a celebration in Wankhede Stadium.

Captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy and showed it to the fans gathered in large numbers all along the route.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and Board vice president Rajiv Shukla were also with the players on the bus to celebrate the occasion. .

Players also wrapped themselves with Tricolour during the celebrations. Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal were among players who wore the national flag during the journey of the Vijay Rath.

A few team fans also climbed on the trees to get a better look of the players. Players held the trophy as they waved to the enthusiastic cricket fans.

Rohit held hands of team's head coach Rahul Dravid and batter Suryakumar Yadav and the three clasped towards the sky marking triumph of the team. The team later reached the Wankhede Stadium.

Apart from being one of the biggest actors in the world, Shah Rukh Khan also owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.