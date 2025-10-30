Shah Rukh Khan skewers troll criticising his talent, looks with trademark wit: ‘Akal ka nahi bola tumne’

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan held a Q&A session for his fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening. While most of the questions seemed to revolve around his upcoming film with Siddharth Anand and his children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, apart from his illustrious career, the actor also took the time out to respond to a troll criticising his looks and talent with his trademark wit. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's next with Siddharth Anand not named King? Actor says this about film with Suhana Khan) Shah Rukh Khan's reply to a troll cracked up his fans during a Q&A session on X. (AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan skewers troll on X

A troll tagged Shah Rukh and commented in Hindi, “भाई ये बता तुम में कोई टैलेंट नहीं. ना तेरी सकल बढ़िया है फिर तू स्टार कैसे बन गया। तुझसे बढ़िया तो मेरी सकल मुझे कोई पहचानता तक नहीं। (Brother, tell me you have no talent. Your looks aren't great, so how did you become a star? My looks are so much better than yours that no one even recognises me.)”

Shah Rukh also responded to him in Hindi, writing, “भाई शकल तो ठीक है …अक़्ल का नहीं बोला तुमने!!! वो है या….??? (Brother, the looks are fine… you didn't talk about the brain!!! Do you have it or…???)” Fans thought the Bollywood star’s reply was hilarious, praising him for handling it so well.

One fan joked, “Akal to 10 rupe me bechdi he sir usne. (He sold his brain for ₹10.)” Another wrote, “Ye badia reply tha. (What a reply).” Some fans also praised him, assuring him they loved how he looks, with one of them writing, “Yours is the most beautiful face in the world after my mom’s. Face card that never declines.”

Break in 2024 and upcoming work

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan and Jawan. He took a break from films in 2024, only appearing in a cameo in his son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial, the Netflix web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He is now shooting for a Siddharth Anand film alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. The film is expected to be released next year.