Shah Rukh Khan, son Aryan Khan visit ailing Dharmendra in hospital as family refutes death rumours again

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was one of the many high-profile visitors to see veteran actor Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday night. The actor arrived with his son, Aryan Khan, late on Monday night to visit Dharmendra, who was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day. Shah Rukh Khan visited Dharmendra at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday night.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visit Dharmendra

Shah Rukh and Aryan's car was spotted at the hospital on Monday night, with several paparazzi sharing videos of the actor's visit. However, Shah Rukh and Aryan kept their visit low-key and did not step out in front of the waiting shutterbugs. Shah Rukh's friend and colleague Salman Khan, who is a close family friend of Dharmendra, had visited the actor earlier in the evening. Govinda was also seen arriving at the hospital late on Monday night.

Dharmendra's health update

The Breach Candy Hospital saw a flurry of visitors from Bollywood on Monday after Dharmendra, 89, was admitted there. Initial reports claimed that the actor was critical and on ventilator support. However, the family maintained that he was under observation and stable. "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy," a statement from Sunny Deol's team read.

Late on Monday night, a few paparazzi accounts and media portals carried news of Dharmendra's death, only to delete the posts minutes later.

Dharmendra is one of the most popular and successful actors in the history of Hindi cinema, having appeared in over 200 films throughout a career spanning nearly six decades. The actor worked in some of the biggest hits in the 70s and 80s, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, before establishing himself as the country's top action star. Dharmendra moved to supporting roles in the 90s.