Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty, play cricket together. See pics
- Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan, sons of actors Suniel Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted playing cricket together in Mumbai. See pictures here.
New photos of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and Ahan Shetty, son of actor Suniel Shetty, playing cricket together in Mumbai have arrived online. This is the second time in a month that the two star kids have been spotted together.
On Thursday, pictures of Aryan and Ahan, playing cricket under floodlights, were shared online. In the photos, Aryan wore a black T-shirt and shorts, while Ahan wore a white T-shirt and black track bottoms.
Aryan recently graduated from University of Southern California, while Ahan is scheduled to make his Bollywood debut in Milan Luthria's remake of Telugu hit RX 100 and will be paired with Tara Sutaria.
In an interview, Suniel had said that Ahan is in 'safe hands' with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. “I take acting tips from Ahan. He inspires me. He is a very dedicated boy," he had said at a media interaction in 2017. "Ahan is in very safe hands and his journey has begun well. Now, it’s his hard work, luck and talent. He has got a good start and rest depends on audience now.”
According to reports, Ahan had been training for his debut for a few years now and he even went to London to learn martial arts. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala also worked with Suniel with Waqt Hamara Hai in 1993.
Earlier, on David Letterman’s show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Shah Rukh said that Aryan is not keen on becoming an actor. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he said.
