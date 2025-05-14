Shah Rukh Khan surprises cast of Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical in London; drops in for rehearsals

Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is one of the most iconic films in Shah Rukh Khan’s filmography. The 1995 Hindi film will be adapted for stage soon as Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. Shah Rukh, who played Raj in the original, dropped by during rehearsals of the play, ahead of its premiere this month-end. (Also Read: Yash Raj Films unveils title track for Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical ahead of premiere) Shah Rukh Khan met the leads of DDLJ musical, Ashley Dey and Jena Pandya.

Shah Rukh Khan drops by on rehearsals of DDLJ musical

Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a simple white t-shirt and denims, even posed for a picture with the two leads of the musical - Jena Pandya and Ashley Day. The picture has been shared by the musical's official Instagram account.

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical is set to make its UK premiere at Manchester Opera House from May 29 to June 21 this year. A press night will be held on June 4. The musical is set in UK and India, much like the film, and is also directed by Aditya.

Jena Pandya, who plays Simran – a role originally played by Kajol – reflected about meeting Shah Rukh and said, “Meeting Shah Rukh Khan and having him in the rehearsal room was such an honour. He was so generous with his time and support for the show. Being able to show him some of the iconic scenes that he and Kajol originally established was an incredible feeling and will be a long-lasting memory for me. I can’t wait to head to Manchester next week and put this story on stage!”

Ashley Day, who plays Roger, a play on Shah Rukh’s Raj, said, “When he arrived in our rehearsal room and met the full company, it was a moment that quietly landed on all of us, special in a way that didn’t need words. Watching everyone take him in, I could feel how meaningful it was. He greeted us all with such love and genuine excitement about what we’ve been building. I can’t imagine what it must feel like to see a project—beloved by millions—being reimagined as a musical 30 years later. And yet, he kept asking to see more! The words we shared privately are for one Raj to another Rog—but I will say, he was very happy. It was an unbelievable afternoon. I’ll never forget it.”

About the DDLJ musical

The stage adaptation is based on the film, which is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, having continuously played at the Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai since its release in 1995. Three decades after its release, Vishal and Sheykhar have come on board to compose 18 all-new English songs for the new adaptation, taking on from Jatin-Lalit.

Vishal Dadlani remarked about Raj meeting Rog and said, “Having Shah Rukh visit our workshop was an amazingly positive experience for all of us. Raj met Rog, so to speak! What a wonderful moment in time. Of course, crucially for us, he loved the songs, the voices and the energy of the performances! He met and engaged with every single person after watching the rehearsals and even re-lived his musical theatre experiences from his early days.”

Sheykhar Ravijani remarked, “Shah Rukh Khan’s visit on the sets of Come Fall In Love was a surprise that I think the entire cast and crew will cherish forever! His aura and sheer presence aside, meeting the original ‘Raj’ was an absolute delight for all of them. Theatre holds a very special place for Shah Rukh Khan as his career began there, and every member of the cast and crew could feel his pure love for theatre and the craft.”

The DDLJ musical also stars Irvine Iqbal, Kara Lane, Harveen Mann-Neary, Amonik Melaco, Millie O’Connel, Ankur Sabharwal, Kinshuk Sen and Russel Wilcox.