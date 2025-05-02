Young Shah Rukh Khan looks swoon-worthy in unseen pictures from before he entered Bollywood and became a star

Actor Amar Talwar had something special in store for Shah Rukh Khan fans recently. He took to Instagram to post a note about how he knew the Bollywood star before he was famous, sharing unseen monochrome pictures of him to make it better. (Also Read: 'I am a joke in my house': Shah Rukh Khan drops hilarious confession on ‘funny’ equation with his children at WAVES 2025) Amar Talwar posted pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from 1990 before he entered Bollywood.

Unseen pictures of Shah Rukh Khan

Amar posted three pictures of a young Shah Rukh from 1990 before he headed to Bollywood and became a star. One picture shows him giving his trademark smile while looking into the camera. Another shows him clicking a picture with a Pentax Spotmatic camera. And the third shows him holding a little boy, Amar’s son, close.

Posting the pictures, Amar wrote, “Going through my old pics, came across these i'd clicked of Shahrukh Khan with my son, Tally, around 1990, before his departure for Bollywood.” He then revealed that he knew Shah Rukh because they acted in a few plays together before he left for Bollywood, “Shahrukh and i had acted in a couple of TAG (Barry John's Theatre Action Group) plays together - "Rough Crossing" and "Who's Life Is It Anyway" and then in a third play, "Lend Me A Tenor" Barry cast me in the role he wanted Shahrukh to play but by then Shahrukh had left for Mumbai, Bollywood...and the rest is history - i guess!”

For the unversed, Amar is famous for playing Raj ‘GJ’ Singh in the 1994 TV show Shanti with Mandira Bedi. He also played key roles in films like Bhoot and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Shah Rukh Khan’s career

Shah Rukh’s acting career began in 1988 with the TV show Fauji. He later acted in shows like Circus and Idiot. In 1992, he debuted with Deewana, and later acted in films like Chamatkar and King Uncle. But it was the 1993 thrillers Baazigar and Darr that turned things around for him. In 2023, he starred in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, apart from a cameo role in Tiger 3. He will soon star in Siddharth Anand’s King with his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan as his co-stars.