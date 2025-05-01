'I am a joke in my house': Shah Rukh Khan drops hilarious confession on ‘funny’ equation with his children at WAVES 2025

Actor Shah Rukh Khan spoke in a session titled The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler with Deepika Padukone at the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai on Thursday. While talking about the misconceptions of being ‘lonely on top’, he revealed that he was a ‘joke’ in his home. Here’s why. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan talks about Deepika Padukone as a mother to Dua: 'Excuse me if I’m stepping beyond boundaries') Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan about his equation with family

Shah Rukh spoke about the misconceptions that it’s ‘lonely on top’, claiming he feels exactly the opposite because of his children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. He said, “You know you’re asked if it’s lonely at the top. I would just like to tell everyone here, those who are young and have kids, even those who are my age and have kids. You will never be lonely if you can make your children laugh, and those who don’t have children, if you can make your parents laugh, will never be lonely.”

He then revealed that no one at home takes him seriously at home when he tries to discipline them because he’s funny. He said, “Main itna funny hoon mere bacchon ke liye (My kids think I’m so funny), that even when I scold or try to discipline them…I also scolded Deepika while shooting Om Shanti Om. When I say something, like listen, you have to sleep by 10 o’clock or something. What do they do? Oh my god, S R K. So, I am a joke in my house.” Deepika couldn’t help but laugh at him pointing out how young she was in her debut film directed by Farah Khan.

About WAVES 2025

The four-day summit, held at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai, was launched by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday. Numerous stars from across the country, including Shah Rukh, Deepika, Karan Johar, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and others, are attending the summit. Shah Rukh and Deepika's session was moderated by Karan Johar.