Shah Rukh Khan turns back the clock, dances to 90s hit at Filmfare Awards rehearsal; hundreds queue up to watch at 3 am

Shah Rukh Khan is back to hosting duties at this year’s Filmfare Awards, but if leaked videos from the rehearsals are anything to go by, the star will be doing much more than just dance this weekend. A video shared by a Shah Rukh fan club shows the 59-year-old star turning back the clock and dancing to Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai from his 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh Khan will perform at this year's Filmfare Awards.

Shah Rukh Khan rehearses for Filmfare Awards 2025

SRK Fans United shared a video of Shah Rukh with dancers on the Filmfare Awards stage, apparently dancing during rehearsals. The actor, dressed in a casual grey sweatshirt with cargo pants, dances to Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai, recreating the song’s famous steps. The backup dancers dance alongside him.

The second part of the video shows a huge crowd gathered outside the venue, even though it is dark. The caption claims that fans crowded outside the stadium at 3 am where Filmfare Awards 2025 will be held, just to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan. “King Khan rehearsing for Filmfare award with crowd gathering outside the stadium at 3 am,” read the caption.

About the 2025 Filmfare Awards

The 70th Filmfare Awards will be held on October 11 in Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh is the host for the evening alongside Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar.

When he was announced as the host last week, the actor had said in a statement, “From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands, to sharing countless memories with my colleagues and fans over the years; it’s been a journey of love, cinema, and magic. To return as a co-host for the 70th year is truly special, and I promise we’ll make it a night to remember, full of laughter, nostalgia and celebration of the movies we all love.”

Shah Rukh Khan's King

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, which marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. The film boasts a large ensemble cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal. It is set to release in 2026.