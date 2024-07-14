Shah Rukh Khan won't stop ‘yapping’ with Gauri during Anant-Radhika's pheras, fans wonder what they're discussing. Watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities were all over the internet this weekend. The star-studded wedding had a blend of Bollywood glamour and Indian traditions and rituals. Shah Rukh Khan, known as the King of Romance also came to the party along with his wife Gauri Khan. A video clip of the couple having a conversation during Anant and Radhika's pheras is winning over the internet. (Also read: The Great Khali poses with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan at Ambani wedding, fans ask where's John Cena) Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan were seen chatting during Anant-Radhika's pheras.

Fans praise SRK-Gauri's bonding at Ambani wedding

In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen engaged in a deep conversation with Gauri, while other guests were watching the pheras of the bride and groom.

A fan commented, “Srk keh rhe ki gauri aaj tumhare samne dulhan bhi fail hai (Shah Rukh Khan is saying that Gauri you are beautiful than the bride),” while adding, “They are repeating their fera kasam ig.” Another fan wrote, “They are talking about their marriage.” A user also pointed out, “Haha he is a professional yapper!! Gauri always says he talks a lot.” A fan also commented, “I read a comment of a person somewhere saying that he saw them both at a wedding (few years ago) and they still behave like teens in love, like they can't stop talking to each other. They were constantly holding each other's hands, whispering in ears and giggling (crying and heart emojis).” Another user wrote, “The way he loves talking to her! His comfort place (crying and heart emojis).”

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding guests

Apart from Shah Rukh-Gauri, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and John Cena also attended the wedding among others.

About Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Anant is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist-businesswoman Nita Ambani. His wife Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Viren Merchant. Viren is the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare.

Anant and Radhika got married on July 12.