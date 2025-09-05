Shah Rukh Khan's look from King leaked? Fans stunned by SRK's silver fox look from sets: 'Like Tom Cruise in Collateral'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan seems to have resumed filming his upcoming film, King, after a break caused by his shoulder injury that required surgery and rest. The actor was spotted on the film's set recently in a picture taken by a fan in Mumbai. The undated image shows Shah Rukh in a new look, prompting exciting reactions from fans. Shah Rukh Khan is filming his upcoming movie, King.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted on King sets

On Thursday, a fan posted a picture of Shah Rukh, purportedly from the set of King, on social media. The picture was shared on Reddit on Thursday night with the caption: "SRK spotted on the sets of King." It shows Shah Rukh exiting a McDonald's restaurant dressed in a white shirt with grey salt and pepper hair and black sunglasses. The picture, taken from afar, does not show whether SRK's hand is in a sling or not. There are umbrellas, lights, and camera equipment around to complete the set ambience.

Fans react

The new look, particularly the grey hair, caught fans' attention, with many calling it Shah Rukh's 'silver fox era'. "Lord Sid has not dropped the ball on the look going by this pic at least. white fox nice. Kinda always wanted him to be in this space and vibe, styling-wise. Grey shade action drama. Big plus point short hair confirmed," wrote one fan. Another exclaimed, "SRK is back!" Many compared the look to Tom Cruise's in Collateral, where the other superstar sported grey hair for the only time in his career.

Many fans felt encouraged by the look and felt that the film's vibe felt good. "Man, I've full faith in SRK and Lord Sid and the ensemble too, but I just hope that Indian Michael Bay doesn't get carried away with all the hype," wrote one fan, affirming his faith in Shah Rukh and the film's director, Siddharth Anand.

All about King

King marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after 2023, when he had three back-to-back releases. The film also sees him collaborate with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time. The action thriller, which will release sometime in 2026, reportedly has a star-studded ensemble, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal, with Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Anil Kapoor doing cameos.