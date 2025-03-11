Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat renovation in hot soup? NGT asks activist to submit proof of alleged violations

Mannat, the Mumbai bungalow of actor Shah Rukh Khan, is set to undergo renovations this summer. The actor and his family will be moving out of the iconic Bandra address to allow for the renovations and extension work to begin, it has been reported. However, the plan has already hit a roadblock. An activist has alleged violations in the renovation plan, urging the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to step in and pause the work. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to live in rented flat in Bandra for ₹24 lakh per month as he leaves Mannat with family; here's why) Shah Rukh Khan greets fans during his birthday celebrations at Mannat in Mumbai. (File/AFP)

The accusations against Shah Rukh Khan

Bar & Bench reported on Monday that social activist Santosh Daundkar has approached the NGT accusing Shah Rukh and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) of violations in securing the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance necessary for renovations in Mannat. The bungalow is a Grade III heritage structure; any structural change can only occur after securing proper permissions.

The report adds that Shah Rukh is planning to expand the six-storey bungalow and add two more floors. The appeal also claims that Shah Rukh committed fraud by merging '12 number of 1-BHK flats for mass housing' into a residence for one family.

NGT asks activist to submit proof

The NGT has now instructed Daundkar to furnish proof of their allegations. "If any violation of the above procedure has been committed by the Project Proponent or the MCZMA, the same may be submitted by the appellant specifically along with the evidence in support of that, within four weeks, failing which we would be left with no option but to dismiss the present appeal for non-compliance of the order of this Tribunal, at the stage of admission itself," a coram of Judicial Member Dinesh Kumar Singh and Expert Member Vijay Kulkarni said. The NGT will hear the matter next on April 23.