Shaheer Sheikh channels Johnny Depp in new video, gets called 'sasta Jack Sparrow'

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a picture and a reel of his transformation into Pirates of the Caribbean's famous character Captain Jack Sparrow. The role was originally played by actor Johnny Depp. Shaheer is currently gearing up for his upcoming show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh: ‘TV actors are like daily wagers, we only get paid for the days we work’

Sharing the video, Shaheer used the hashtags of his upcoming show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. He wrote, “#JackSparrow #WohTohHaiAlbelaa.” Shaheer added rapper Desiigner's song Panda to the video. He also shared a picture of himself in Jack Sparrow's outfit.

Reacting to Shaheer's post, one person commented, “Mere Captain.. Kya lag rhe ho (You look amazing).” Another one said, “Woah. You are making transition reels." One person asked, “So when will Pirates of the Caribbean 6 be released?” Shaheer's co-star from Kuch Rang Hai Pyaar Ke actor Erica Fernandes wrote, “nicee." Some fans called Shahir “Indian Jack sparrow” and “Sasta Jack". One said, “When Jack Sparrow's ship arrives in India.”

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is Rajan Shahi’s production. Shaheer will be seen playing the lead role of Krishna in the show. It will air on Star Bharat.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shaheer recalled the time when he did not have any work at all. He said, “We get paid for the days we work, TV actors are like daily wagers. If we are not shooting for two to six months, it is fine but beyond a point it does bother you. It becomes tough, especially now that I have responsibilities and stuff. At one point of time, it was a concern for me.”

Shaheer is known for playing mythological characters like Arjun in Mahabharat and historical figures like Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali and Nana Sahib in Jhansi Ki Rani on the small screen.

He was recently seen as Sumit in the short film Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein. Actor Shweta Basu Prasad also starred in the film which was released on Amazon miniTV on February 24.

