'Shahid has more bags than I do!': Mira Rajput says he also gives her shopping advice

Not only does Shahid Kapoor have a bigger bag collection than his wife, Mira Rajput, he also advises her about going for quality over quantity when it comes to fashion. Mira said that she hopes to pass her accessories on to her daughter, Misha.

In an interview, Mira Rajput spoke about her bag collection and said that Misha has been 'waddling' around with her bag since before she could walk.

Speaking about one of her Louis Vuitton bags, she told Vogue India, “I am conscious about what I'm buying and how long it will last. Everyone has their own approach to sustainability. For me, it’s through the things that I buy. It needs to be multifunctional and relevant even decades later. I'm a nostalgic person with an affinity for vintage fashion, so it will be special to pass this bag to my daughter who can make her own memories with it too. She’s already been waddling around with my bags since before she could walk!”

With a laugh, she admitted that hers isn't even the largest collection in the household. She said, “Shahid has more bags than I do! He has a refined fashion sensibility and a keen eye, so he’s always buying these really interesting pieces.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015, after being set up in an arranged marriage. They welcomed Misha in 2016, and their son Zain was born in 2018.

Also read: Mira Rajput shares a glimpse into daughter Misha's birthday celebrations, with a message from 'Mumma and Pappa'

Mira and Shahid celebrated Misha's fifth birthday earlier this week. Posting pictures from the birthday party, Mira wrote in an Instagram post, Misha got a colourful, rainbow cake for her party. Mira wrote with the post,"Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha. Keep shining, be happy and reach for the stars and rainbows. You are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord's grace in abundance and love forever. Mumma and Pappa."