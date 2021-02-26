Shahid Kapoor and Misha are cutest dad-daughter duo in these photos

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday and got a tonne of sweet wishes on social media from his fans and friends alike. Photographer Ankit Chawla too, took to Instagram to share some beautiful throwback photos of Shahid with his daughter Misha, on the occasion.

The photos, which were clicked after the birth of Shahid's son Zain, show Mira and Shahid at their terrace garden. She is seen in a pretty yellow dress, while he is seen in a grey shirt, black shorts and his Kabir Singh beard. Misha would sometimes get distracted by the beautiful bougainvillea flowers or play with her father's beard.

Shahid's wife Mira Rajput had shared the first photo from this photoshoot on New Year's day, 2019. It showed the couple with their two babies in their arms, posing at the terrace. "Grateful for the year that made us complete. Happy New Year," she wrote in her post.





Earlier, the photographer had also shared pictures of Misha with her uncle, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter, on his birthday. "‘Chachu’ as she fondly called him, Misha leaped into his arms the minute she lay her eyes on him. The purity of their moment stopped the sun in its path, the waters lay calm and the air blew gentle as they gazed upon the wonder this moment was. Indeed, she knew there wasn’t anyone more suitable than him, for her," he had captioned the post.





Also read: Kangana Ranaut drags Alia, Taapsee after not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu anniversary posts while Swara Bhasker did

On Thursday, Mira also shared a birthday wish for Shahid. The photo showed her planting a kiss on his cheek while he took a selfie. "I like me better when I’m with you Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby," she captioned her post.

Shahid recently finished work on his upcoming movie, Jersey. He has now begun work on his web series with Raj and DK, with Rashi Khanna as co-star.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON