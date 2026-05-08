Shahid Kapoor cuts in line at airport; but only after an elderly man insists in heartwarming moment. Watch

Numerous paparazzi and Instagram accounts posted a video of Shahid ’s recent trip to the airport. In the video, the actor is seen patiently waiting in line as a few people stand ahead of him. An elderly man standing ahead of him notices him and insists that he go first. He can be heard saying, “Sir, please go ahead, or the people will crowd you.” Shahid hesitates, but the man insists, and the actor asks him if he’s sure. When he replies positively, the actor cuts the line and heads in.

It’s not uncommon for the paparazzi to click numerous videos of Bollywood celebrities at the Mumbai airport every day. However, Shahid Kapoor ’s recent airport video is being praised by the internet as ‘heartwarming’. The actor cut the line at the airport, only on an elderly man’s insistence.

Internet calls video heartwarming The internet couldn’t get enough of the interaction between Shahid and the elderly man. “Uncle Ji has more civic sense than half of the population in this country,” commented one person, while another wrote, “How sweet ...that uncle is ...didn't even ask for a photo or anything...and the respect Shahid has in return...he is a real gentleman.” One even commented, “Uncle is a star. Shàhid is a gentleman as well.”

Shahid was also praised for the interaction, with a fan commenting, “That's what Shahid earned! Respect from even elderly people!” Another wrote, “He earned people’s respect because he waited his turn instead of barging in as some celebrities do.” Some even noticed how the actor hesitated writing, “How cutely he asked his uncle, ' Are you sure!!” One fan summed it up with, “Humility from both ends! Heartwarming.”

Upcoming work Shahid was last seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s gangster drama O’Romeo this year. The film also starred Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar in lead roles. While the actor received praise for his performance, the film collected ₹110 crore worldwide before it began streaming on Prime Video.

Now, Shahid has Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 lined up. The romantic drama, also starring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, will hit screens on June 19. The song Jab Talak from the film was attached to Dhurandhar 2 screenings before it was released online. It received a decent response, and it remains to be seen how the film will fare. Apart from Cocktail 2, Shahid also has Farzi Season 2 lined up with Raj & DK.