Proud dad Pankaj Kapur says son Shahid Kapoor ‘made it completely on his own' in film industry: ‘Wherever he is today…’

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur praised his children, including son-actor Shahid Kapoor, who he said "made it completely on his own" in the entertainment industry. Speaking with Times Now, Pankaj said that all his children "go and audition on their own" without saying that he is their father. Shahid Kapoor is the son of Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem.

Pankaj Kapur talks about his children Shahid Kapoor, Sanah, Ruhaan Pankaj added that he gave in genes to his children. He said, "If you win, you will get the confidence of a winner and if you lose, you would know that you made a mistake. And I have given that to all my children. When I see any of my children working and standing on their own feet, and since these days there's a fashion of audience, they don't tell that they are my children."

"They go and audition on their own, and when they get selected, it makes them feel good about it. It's not because of their father's name or their brother's (Shahid Kapoor) name. So was true about Shahid. He also stood on his own feet and made it completely on his own, wherever he is today. Yes, there was this thing that this man is always there, but in case required," he added.

About Shahid's family, his recent film Shahid Kapoor is the son of Pankaj and Neliima Azeem. They were married from 1979–1984. After their divorce, Pankaj married Supriya Pathak in 1988. They have two children--Sanah Kapur and Ruhaan Kapoor.

Shahid, speaking with Bollywood Bubble, a few years ago, had said, "I’m one of those self-made guys who people think because his papa was an actor, he got it easy. And I get very upset with that. I’m like, ‘Hey guys, you don’t know my struggle. ’ Just because my father was Pankaj Kapur doesn’t mean that I had it easy because I didn’t even live with him. I lived with my mom.”

Shahid was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial O Romeo, which hit theatres on February 13. Apart from Shahid, O Romeo also starred Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar, among many others. O Romeo is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.