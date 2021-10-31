Shahid Kapoor films Mira Rajput struggling with her outfit at the beach, she exclaims: 'The hell!'

Shahid Kapoor can expect an embarrassing video of him to land online in a few days. And the one putting it up would be none other than his wife, Mira Rajput.

On Sunday, Shahid shared a video in which Mira was seen struggling to wear a green outfit. The video also showed Shahid in the forefront, wearing sunglasses and smiling at Mira's struggle. She tried to figure out where her head should go but couldn't seem to crack the code. However, she catches Shahid filming the two of them, which is when the video ends.

“Legend @mira.kapoor,” Shahid captioned the post. Mira commented on it and wrote, ”The hell! Just wait and watch."

The video appeared to have been shot during their recent Maldives vacation. While they returned from their trip last week, they are still sharing leftover pictures and videos from the trip.

Shahid and Mira were joined on the vacation by their kids--daughter Misha and son Zain. He shared a picture which showed him chilling on a small island with Zain. “THIS is a holiday. Nothing but those you love around. And nature. No phone no nothing. And you finally remember what really matters. You need nothing to be happy. Literally NOTHING is what you need, to be happy…. @mira.kapoor thanks for this amazing memory @discoversoneva,” he captioned the post.

Mira has also been sharing a bunch of photos and videos from the trip. On Saturday, she shared a video in which she showed off a pair of pants which she could not wear since her honeymoon. “Just pull it together. A shirt that I’ve worn countless times through all my sizes and the pants I bought on honeymoon that never again fit till this gorgeous day on the beach.(And an overpriced bikini I deeply regret). I’m going on a shopping-stall (and NOT a haul) till I haven’t gone through my wardrobe well. It’s so much more fun. share your #shoppingstall outfits with me,” she wrote with the post.